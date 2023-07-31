Inmates graduate from program meant to help them be better fathers

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A total of 18 inmates graduated from what’s known as the Malachi Dads Program at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.

Organizers said the mission of the program is to restore and equip incarcerated men with the skills needed to become Godly parents. The hope is to break the cycle of incarceration.

The inmates’ families and other special guests attended the graduation from the program.

The special guests included Romney Ruder, the sponsor for Malachi Dads; Jennifer Brown, the management and training corporation region III warden; the Reverend Willie Jones; and George Gilliam.

The warden for the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility and other staff members said they were all very impressed with the inmates and their accomplishments.

