Grow your love for ice skating, hockey at the River Center

It will feature 75-minute sessions for $20.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, try a night indoors at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Summertime Skating is happening now until August 6. It will feature 75-minute sessions for $20.

A Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey player Parker Moskal also made a special appearance on 9News This Morning to talk about the program. The San Diego native is soaking in the southern hospitality and is excited to be a part of the first professional team in Baton Rouge since the Kingfish in 2003.

Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey player Parker Moskal makes a special appearance on 9News This Morning.

