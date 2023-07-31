Grow your love for ice skating, hockey at the River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, try a night indoors at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Summertime Skating is happening now until August 6. It will feature 75-minute sessions for $20.
A Baton Rouge Zydeco hockey player Parker Moskal also made a special appearance on 9News This Morning to talk about the program. The San Diego native is soaking in the southern hospitality and is excited to be a part of the first professional team in Baton Rouge since the Kingfish in 2003.
