Candidates for governor make pitch to voters as qualifying period nears

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some candidates for Louisiana governor made their case to voters at an event Sunday night, June 30.

The Ascension Republican Women held a meet-and-greet with candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Treasurer, Secretary of State, Legislative District 88, Legislative District 81, Senate District 2, Ascension Parish President and Ascension Parish Sheriff.

One political analyst believes the time for candidates for governor to make a move is now.

The qualifying period for candidates is from August 8 - 10.

October 14 is the Gubernatorial Primary Election and November 18 is the Gubernatorial General Election.

