BR Zydeco release new logo; keeping merchandise manufacturing local

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shortly after the Baton Rouge Zydeco released its name and logo to the public, it received some criticism of the design concept. People didn’t like the inclusion of the Mississippi River Bridge because it’s popularly thought of in a negative fashion.

“I know the bridge is synonymous with traffic here, so people weren’t a fan of the bridge obviously,” said Parker Moskal, the head of corporate marketing and a player on the Zydeco.

So, the front office removed the bridge in the new logo to appease public opinion.

“We’re really trying to incorporate ourselves into Baton Rouge, so we wanted everything Baton Rouge, like the bridge, and just everything,” said Kelli Mahon, the Zydeco Vice President of Operations. “When it all boils down to it, sometimes everything is a little much, so we had to bring it down a notch.”

To continue Zydeco’s commitment to the community, the franchise decided to manufacture its new logo at a local apparel company.

“We’re trying to go local with everything and we found our apparel locally,” Mahon said.

Not only is the local pro team keeping the business in town, but apparently other teams in the Federal Prospects Hockey League are also interested in having their merchandise made in Baton Rouge.

“We’ve kind of flipped the script, instead of business leaving Baton Rouge, we’ve got more coming into Baton Rouge,” said Dan McNamara, the owner of Bayou Apparel.

Front office staff said the merchandise should be available in the next week or two so stay tuned to WAFB.com for continued updates on the release.

The Zydeco plans to sell everything from Hawaiian shirts to whiskey glasses, to hockey pucks. Check it out here.

