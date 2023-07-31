Baton Rouge shelter turns into cooling center during day amid heatwave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the heat wave continues, the Center of Hope is temporarily opening its doors during the hottest part of the day as a cooling station for its residents and other men who do not have anywhere else to go, according to the Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps.

Officials say residents will be allowed to stay at the center during the day from 11 am. until 4 p.m. starting on Monday, July 31, and these hours will continue for the week if the heat index continues to be 100 degrees or more.

RELATED: Triple digit heat could lead to several records falling this week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, July 31 (WAFB)

“We are doing everything we can to help the most vulnerable men in our community during this dangerous time. It does not take much in this heat to suffer heat stroke, especially if you are unhoused or in an apartment or house with inadequate air conditioning,” said Baton Rouge Corps commander Captain Brian Hicks.

The Salvation Army is ready to serve as a cooling station all week if needed, added Hicks.

In anticipation of increased use of goods from residents and others in the center during the day, the non-profit is asking for donations, including soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, water, snack items, and basic cleaning supplies.

The Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps Center of Hope is located at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.