APSO: Woman wanted for identity theft; opened several credit, checking accounts

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a woman accused of felony identity theft.

According to APSO, Jeanie Stevens, 33, of Prairieville, fraudulently obtained a driver’s license with a victim’s information. Detectives said she then opened several credit and checking accounts.

Jeanie Stevens, 33 (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Stevens is also wanted for questioning on seven separate counts of identity theft and two counts of bank fraud, according to deputies.

Anyone with details that can help deputies locate Stevens is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

