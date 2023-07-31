Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO: Woman wanted for identity theft; opened several credit, checking accounts

Jeanie Stevens, 33
Jeanie Stevens, 33(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a woman accused of felony identity theft.

According to APSO, Jeanie Stevens, 33, of Prairieville, fraudulently obtained a driver’s license with a victim’s information. Detectives said she then opened several credit and checking accounts.

Jeanie Stevens, 33
Jeanie Stevens, 33(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Stevens is also wanted for questioning on seven separate counts of identity theft and two counts of bank fraud, according to deputies.

Anyone with details that can help deputies locate Stevens is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 621-4636. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Jeanie Stevens, 33
Jeanie Stevens, 33(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Student carrying backpack near school bus
FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for Baton Rouge, surrounding area schools
Wilkinson County graduation
Inmates graduate from program meant to help them be better fathers
Your Health: Routines for happy, healthy seniors
YOUR HEALTH: Regular routines for healthy and happy seniors?
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (Left); Attorney General Jeff Landry (Right)
Senator Bill Cassidy endorses Jeff Landry for governor of La.