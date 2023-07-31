APSO: 5 men crash stolen truck into store, steal firearms
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged burglary that happened on Monday, July 31 on Airline Highway in Prairieville, officials said.
According to investigators, five men crashed a stolen ford truck through the entry of Herbert’s Guns firearm store around 4:21 a.m. Deputies said there was extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.
The men stole several handguns and long-guns before fleeing the scene, deputies added.
Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.
