APSO: 5 men crash stolen truck into store, steal firearms

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged burglary that happened on Monday, July 31 on Airline Highway in Prairieville, officials said.

According to investigators, five men crashed a stolen ford truck through the entry of Herbert’s Guns firearm store around 4:21 a.m. Deputies said there was extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

Herbert's gun burglary

The men stole several handguns and long-guns before fleeing the scene, deputies added.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

