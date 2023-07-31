Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO: 5 men crash stolen truck into store, steal firearms

Herbert gun burglary
Herbert gun burglary(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged burglary that happened on Monday, July 31 on Airline Highway in Prairieville, officials said.

According to investigators, five men crashed a stolen ford truck through the entry of Herbert’s Guns firearm store around 4:21 a.m. Deputies said there was extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

Herbert's gun burglary

The men stole several handguns and long-guns before fleeing the scene, deputies added.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Herbert's gun burglary
Herbert's gun burglary
Walmart+ Student back to campus
LSU students can now get a discounted Walmart+ membership
Goldie L. Jones
Man sentenced after attempted ATM theft ends in deadly crash
Matt Klotz
Former LSU swimmer to compete on new season of Big Brother