3 residents helped to safety after large tree falls on home during storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three residents were helped to safety Monday afternoon, July 31, after a large tree fell on a home.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened on Fernwood Drive in Baton Rouge around 5 p.m.

Authorities said the three residents were not hurt, but the home does have significant damage.

Tree on home (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The Red Cross was called to help provide assistance to those in need.

While firefighters work to secure the scene, members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

