Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 residents helped to safety after large tree falls on home during storms

Tree on home
Tree on home(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three residents were helped to safety Monday afternoon, July 31, after a large tree fell on a home.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened on Fernwood Drive in Baton Rouge around 5 p.m.

Authorities said the three residents were not hurt, but the home does have significant damage.

Tree on home
Tree on home(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The Red Cross was called to help provide assistance to those in need.

While firefighters work to secure the scene, members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Entergy reports significant storm damage to four transmission structures
File photo depicting computer and data
Where’s the state at with cybersecurity?
Mozel Love
Police seek help to locate missing man with medical condition
Football is now in full swing and the New Orleans Saints are in full pads on Monday, July 31...
Intensity turns up as Saints have first day in full pads at training camp