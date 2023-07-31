Facebook
1 person reportedly hurt after structure collapses

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said one person was injured when a structure fell during storms on Monday, July 31.

According to officials, the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of South Choctaw Drive and North Airway Drive.

The injured person has serious injuries, officials said.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

