1 person reportedly hurt after structure collapses
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said one person was injured when a structure fell during storms on Monday, July 31.
According to officials, the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of South Choctaw Drive and North Airway Drive.
The injured person has serious injuries, officials said.
No other details were provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.