Records are meant to be broken

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday, we set a new record high in Baton Rouge with a high of 101, surpassing the previous record of 99.

We may get another record today, and several days this upcoming week. Another heat advisory is in effect today for the entire region, in effect until 7PM for heat index readings up to 110!

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Something cool will be in the night sky Monday night and Tuesday night, the Super Sturgeon moon, which will be a supermoon, peaking on Tuesday.

As for the tropics, we still have a wave in the Atlantic with a high chance of becoming tropical storm Emily this week, but it’s no threat to land.

Locally, our extended forecast looks very hot and mainly dry with highs in the triple digits and rain chances limited to around 20% to 30% each afternoon.

