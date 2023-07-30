LSP: Suspect faces charges following crash that killed Denham Springs teen

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A suspect faces multiple charges following a crash that claimed the life of a Denham Springs teen on Wednesday, July 12, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said that William Cokes, 49, of Baton Rouge, will be charged with vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, and no driver’s license. Troopers added Cokes will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center after being discharged from medical treatment.

Caleb Easterling, 19, of Denham Springs, was killed in the three-vehicle crash on LA 64 near LA 1019 in Livingston Parish, according to authorities.

Investigators said they believe that Cokes’ vehicle crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into Easterling’s vehicle. Authorities said a Dodge Charger then crashed into the back of Easterling’s vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

