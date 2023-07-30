Groups help pump the brakes on brake lights issue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voices of the Experienced and the Democratic Socialists of America teamed up to review and replace broken brake lights in Baton Rouge.

“The purpose of it is to reduce the population of EBR parish jail to limit community interaction with police officers, " Court Holden said, the Digital Media Coordinator for Voices of the Experienced.

If the brake lights on your car are not working, it may lead to a ticket or even worse, an accident.

The issue that garnered the attention of our local government agencies back in January prompting the “Lights On!” program. Its mission is to heal the relationships between law enforcement and community members.

This program allows an officer to give you a free voucher that will cover the cost of getting the light fixed, instead of a ticket.

As of late July, the Baton Rouge police department has given out 127 vouchers, and East Baton Rouge deputies gave out 146 vouchers.

“There’s nothing worse than driving and thinking this is the time I get pulled over for this,” Jacob Newsom said, advocate with The Democratic Socialists of America.

