Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire on Hyacinth Ave.

Hyacinth Avenue house fire
Hyacinth Avenue house fire(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday, July 29.

The fire broke out around 4:50 p.m. in the 9000 block of Hyacinth Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from out the home. All occupants were also found safe outside, fire officials added.

BRFD said the cause of the fire was due to a malfunctioning clothes dryer.

Red Cross was called to help assist the displaced residents.

