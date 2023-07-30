1 person injured in overnight shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night, July 29,

According to the spokesman, the shooting is believed to have happened in the area of North Foster Drive and Sherwood Street sometime before 9 p.m.

Police said that following the shooting, the victim drove to the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road for assistance.

The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to BRPD.

The investigation is ongoing,

