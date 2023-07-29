Troopers ask for public’s help following hit-and-run that killed 2 people

ROBERT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-rush crash that killed two people on Friday, July 28.

According to LSP, the crash happened on I-12 near Highway 445 in Tangipahoa Parish just before 4 a.m.

Chandler Garcia, 21, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and John Russo Jr., 23, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi were killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The crash happened as Russo was driving east on I-12 in a 2008 Ford F-250, according to troopers. They added that for unknown reasons, the Ford crashed into the back of an unknown vehicle, veered off the road to the right, and overturned.

Troopers said the driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene of the deadly crash.

Garcia and Russo were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. They added that a third person in the Ford had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with details that can help authorities in their investigation is asked to contact Louisiana State Police by calling the number (985) 893-6250.

