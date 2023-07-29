Mayor’s Youth Program prepares hundreds of kids to enter the workforce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a crucial program underway to help prepare hundreds of kids in Baton Rouge to enter the workforce.

The Mayor’s Youth Workforce Experience offers young people an opportunity to earn income while engaging in valuable educational and work experience.

Leaders say the goal is to give 500 youth the skills and support they need to be successful in the workplace and in life.

“They’ve got certifications, they got experience, they got these soft skills, they’re building these connections with their workplace mentors, with their host sites. In theory you would want these host sites to hire them once they’re of age and stay here,” said Maliah Mathis, a program manager.

Over the course of 8 weeks, each participant was paired with a mentor and a paid internship.

Students in the program expressed the importance of this opportunity.

“Some kids don’t have anything. They don’t have anything to look up to, or people to look up to,” said Alijah Banks.

“As long as they put themselves out there and give them the opportunity to explore what they like and what they don’t like, that’s probably the biggest thing they can get out of this program,” said Ava Heims.

Other resources offered in the program include mental health services, substance abuse treatment, tutoring and mentoring.

“We won’t see change until people help,” said Zion Ross, a program mentor. “Who did it for you? Everybody has a mentor. Everybody has someone they can look up to, and you can be that person for someone.”

The plan is to continue this next summer, and create more opportunities to hopefully retain young talent in Baton Rouge.

“This creates a pathway to success by providing young adults with a chance to discover interests, build skills, and explore careers through experiences that can serve as the foundation for educational and professional success,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.