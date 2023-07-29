Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man shot Friday night near Harrah’s New Orleans casino

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot Friday night (July 28) in New Orleans’ Central Business District, police said.

New Orleans police said the victim was arguing with an unknown man when the suspect pulled a gun and shot him multiple times. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

The shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the 300 block of Poydras Street, near the Harrah’s New Orleans hotel and casino.

Police said the gunman “fled in an unknown direction” and has not been identified nor arrested.

Note: The NOPD originally reported the victim’s age as 54, but later revised it to 34.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
Troopers ask for public’s help following hit-and-run that killed 2 people
Back to school
BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Where to go for supply giveaways in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 29
Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert Saturday
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Mayor’s Youth Program prepares hundreds of kids to enter the workforce
Mayor’s Youth Program prepares hundreds of kids to enter the workforce