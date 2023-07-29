Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After days without a heat advisory, we have one today in effect until this evening. Also, an air quality health alert orange is in effect, meaning the air is slightly unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As for the weekend forecast, the heat wave continues with little to no relief in sight.

Today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hot with highs near 100 and heat index readings up to 110.

Not much in the way of rain is expected in the next seven days.

In the tropics, a central Atlantic wave now has a high chance of becoming a tropical storm, but it’s no threat to the Gulf.

In our extended forecast, expect more of the same with near-record highs continuing.

