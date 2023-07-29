Deputies searching for 2 people following law enforcement chase involving stolen vehicle

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people following a law enforcement chase involving a stolen vehicle.

According to deputies, the chase went through parts of West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish on the morning of Saturday, July 29.

The driver eventually exited the vehicle and took off on foot near the Alma Fire Station on Highway 416, deputies said. They added the driver along with a second suspect are still believed to be in the area of Highway 416 and Highway 983.

Authorities identified the driver as Kendricka K. Griffin.

Kendricka Griffin (Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Angola chase team are all working to locate the suspects.

Anyone with details that can help investigators is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

