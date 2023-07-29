Facebook
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in North Carolina

Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Makayla Hatch (left) and 8-year-old Kaylee Hatch...
Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Makayla Hatch (left) and 8-year-old Kaylee Hatch (right) who were last seen on July 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two endangered girls missing in North Carolina.

The Durham Police Department is searching for 7-year-old Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and 8-year-old Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch. The two girls were last seen July 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Makayla is described to be 4 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs about 41 pounds. She has black braided hair with clear beads and brown eyes. Makayla was last seen wearing a pink and coral lace dress, white ruffle socks and black shoes.

Kaylee is described to be 4 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has black braided hair with clear beads and brown eyes. Kaylee was last seen wearing a lavender, pink and white floral dress with a silver belt and white sandals.

Police believe Makayla Hatch and Kaylee Hatch may be traveling with 34-year-old Garrett Hatch.
Police believe Makayla Hatch and Kaylee Hatch may be traveling with 34-year-old Garrett Hatch.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The girls may be traveling with 34-year-old Garrett Hatch. He is described to be 5 feet and 3 inches and weighs about 230 pounds. He has black hair styled in long dreads and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink, black and white block shirt with white pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department 919-560-4440.

