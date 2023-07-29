Facebook
1 woman dead in Zachary shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting in Zachary according to the Zachary Police Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Zachary according to the Zachary Police Department.

Officials stated the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28. Police chief Darryl Lawrence stated the shooting occurred at the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.

Details are limited at this time we will update this story once more information is provided.

