United Airlines adds direct flights for some LSU away games

(United Airlines, Inc.)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United Airlines announced it will offer nonstop flights for some LSU football games this season.

In a press release, United said direct flights to and from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will be available on the following dates:

  • Sept. 3: LSU @ Florida State University (Orlando International Airport)
  • Nov. 4: LSU @ University of Alabama (Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport)

In addition, the airline will offer direct flights from Arkansas to Baton Rouge on Sept. 23 when the Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Fans can also purchase a nonstop flight from Birmingham to Baton Rouge when LSU plays Auburn on Oct. 14.

