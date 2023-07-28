Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department...
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief Nick Derzis speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hoover. Authorities in Alabama said Monday, July 24, that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Derzis said Carlee Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, provided a statement on Monday saying there was no kidnapping. (ABC 33/40 via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama said Friday they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. She has been charged with misdemeanor false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis announced the charges against Carlee Russell at a news conference. He said she turned herself into jail Friday and was released on bond.

“Her decisions that night created panic and alarm for citizens of our city and even across the nation as concern grew that a kidnapper was on the loose using a small child as bait,” he said.

Derzis said he was frustrated that Russell was only being charged with two misdemeanors despite the panic and disruption she caused, but he said the law did not allow for enhanced charges.

Russell, 25, disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler wandering beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle.

Her disappearance became a national news story. Images of the missing woman were shared broadly on social media.

Her attorney, Emory Anthony, said she made the story up. In a statement read by police Monday, Anthony said Russell was not kidnapped, did not see a baby on the side of the road, did not leave the city and acted alone. He said Russell apologized and he asked for prayers and forgiveness as she “addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.”

Russell told detectives she was taken by a man who came out of the trees when she stopped to check on the child, put her in a car and an 18-wheel truck, blindfolded her and held her at a home where a woman fed her cheese crackers, authorities said at a news conference last week. At some point, Russell said she was put in a vehicle again but managed to escape and run through the woods to her neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader
Authorities said a woman died and six other people were hospitalized.
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan