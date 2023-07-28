Metro Councilman hosting DJ bootcamp to help kids find a career in music

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst is hosting a special boot camp to help local youth find a career in music.

It’s a dream many people share around the Baton Rouge area, but only a select few have found success, especially in the world of hip-hop.

“Everybody wants to be a rapper nowadays, but being a rapper is like being LeBron James. Only one in a million are going to make it,” said Hurst.

Hurst wanted to create something to maintain that dream and decided to form the Future Entrepreneur DJ Boot Camp.

The two-week course teaches a dozen kids between the ages of 12-18 the skills of becoming a DJ.

“We don’t want to detour the dream, but we want to show them that if music is your love and your passion, there’s still other ways to create music and create a road map for success long-term,” said Hurst.

The goal is to put them on a path of entrepreneurship and show there are different ways to make a career out of music.

Adrian Augustus, also known as DJ A Twice, is one of the program instructors.

“We’re making sure they’re listening to clean music, teaching them how to mix the music, teaching them how to count time,” said Augustus.

Hurst is also addressing the financial hurdle that may come from starting a music career.

To close that gap with the kids in the program, he’s giving every student their own computer, turntable and speaker for free.

“We want to be able to give to them what I wasn’t able to do when I started in the game,” said Augustus.

The kids are taking every lesson in stride.

