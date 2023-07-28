Livingston Parish School District moves forward, after failed sales tax

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Following a failed teacher tax, the Livingston Parish School Board is seeking ways to save money. For the first time, the parish plans to bring in a third party to review their finances.

A one-cent sales tax would have given teachers a 10% raise, but people who live in the parish voted “no”.

Superintendent Joe Murphy says the goal is to give educators a pay raise in the future by hiring a company to conduct a districtwide organizational review.

“Maybe by restructuring some things and moving some things around we can realize a little bit of cost savings there and then we can apply that to our salaries,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.

In the meantime, the board is looking to make other adjustments, including additional compensation outside of contracted work hours and forming committees to look at another school calendar.

“The first thing teachers want just like all the rest of us is to be fairly compensated and it’s very well documented that our pay structure is not competitive with our surrounding districts but the second thing we can try to provide for is time.” Murphy said.

The board is set to make a final decision next Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

