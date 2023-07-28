Facebook
Livingston Parish council approves year long moratorium

Business developers and residential builders will have to wait a full year to resume projects in Livingston Parish.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Business developers and residential builders will have to wait a full year to resume projects in Livingston Parish.

The parish council decided to block any new developments for the next year after multiple heated discussions between council members, homeowners, and developers in the area.

Some homeowners like David Danna are hoping leaders take time to review zoning maps and fix what they believe are significant issues.

“You can’t keep building in flood areas. It’s like a bathtub. If you put a foot of water and you sit in it, the water rises,” Danna said.

However, folks who are against the moratorium spoke at a council meeting Thursday night.

“I don’t think that you have taken into consideration what it would do to the business and the people of this parish,” a resident said.

Opposers claim that a yearlong moratorium will impact parish growth in a negative way.

“To put a moratorium on them is to cut their business in half and I just don’t feel that is right. That is an economic impact on the business in this parish.,” the resident continued.

The ordinance will now go to the parish president where he will have about 2 weeks to approve or veto.

