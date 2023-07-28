Facebook
Judge sentences drug dealer to 15 years behind bars for fentanyl

Fentanyl graphic
Fentanyl graphic(USCBP/MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to the 21st Judicial District District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Marquavius Montrayal “Tray” Robertson, 28, of Albany, pleaded no contest on Wednesday, July 19, to the charges of resisting arrest and distribution or possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl or Carfentanil. He said Robertson also pleaded to four more drug-related charges in Tangipahoa Parish.

Judge Brian K. Abels sentenced Robertson to 15 years with the La. Department of Corrections for the charges, according to the DA’s office.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Robertson for illegal narcotic distribution in the Spring of 2022 after officials say they received reliable information about his actions.

Investigators said they obtained proof Robertson was selling heroin, as well as a sample of the heroin, which was tested and turned out to be positive for fentanyl but not heroin.

Robertson attempted to evade officials when they came to his home with a warrant to arrest him, and he was eventually tased after refusing officers’ commands, according to officials.

Multiple narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, and cash were discovered when officials searched the home, officials added.

