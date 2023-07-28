Information sought after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from store
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify two people as part of a theft investigation at a retail store in Tanger Outlets.
Police said two women stole $1,349.77 worth of retail merchandise from Gap Outlet on S. Tanger Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. They fled in a vehicle driven by a third person, police added.
Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the pictured people and/or the vehicle should contact Det. Poe with Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572; call Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP, or GPD Anonymous at www.gonzalespd.org.
