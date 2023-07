FIRST DAY: A list of 2023 start dates for Baton Rouge, surrounding area schools

Baton Rouge, La. (WAFB) - It’s almost that time of year again! Find the start dates for schools in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas below.

SCHOOL DISTRICT DATE EAST FELICIANA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 8 ST. MARY PARISH SCHOOLS Aug. 8 EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH SCHOOL SYSTEM Aug. 9 WEST FELICIANA PARISH SCHOOLS Aug. 9 IBERVILLE PARISH SCHOOLS Aug. 9 ASCENSION PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 10 POINTE COUPEE PARISH SCHOOL SYSTEM Aug. 10 WEST BATON ROUGE SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 10 TANGIPAHOA PARISH SCHOOL SYSTEM Aug. 10 ASSUMPTION PARISH SCHOOLS Aug. 11 LIVINGSTON PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS Aug. 11 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY Aug. 16 NORTHSHORE TECHNICAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE Aug. 16 LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY Aug. 21 SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AND A&M COLLEGE Aug. 21 BATON ROUGE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Aug. 21 RED PARISHES COMMUNITY COLLEGE Aug. 21 ST. HELENA PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT Aug. 23

