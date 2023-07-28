DOTD is preparing to barricade homeless camp on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Soon, the walled off area underneath the I-10 overpass on Siegen Lane will have a much-needed makeover. That area is poised for panhandlers and drug addicts who use concrete walls along the overpass to hide their illegal actions.

“We’re going to grade it off and so that way we’ll be able to minimize or mitigate the pedestrian traffic and the litter than gets underneath there,” said Rodney Mallet with DOTD.

Mallet says crews are already working to build the new barricade.

“You know, they had a fire underneath there a couple years ago. So, this is a low-cost measure that will be a safety measure for pedestrians and for litter,” Mallet explained.

The spot has been home, for lack of a better word, to homeless folks from all over. But when they come, they leave behind an eyesore. Rotten food, soiled clothes, piles of used syringes are all at your feet behind the two walls. Jennifer Richardson with Keep Tiger Town beautiful has been working to keep this area clean for years and says anything will help.

“I have buckets and buckets and buckets of drug needles that have come from under there and it’s just really sad. Anything that anybody wants to do there I’m all for it because doing nothing is like saying we don’t care about our city,” said Richardson.

She says some of the coverage from other news outlets on the homeless problem has been inaccurate and says if elected officials actually visited these locations, they would really see how bad the problem has become.

“Everybody has an opinion about this but until you’ve actually been there, put your boots on and gone under there and check it out, check out what’s going on under there...I don’t think you should really be talking about your opinion on it until you’ve come out there,” Richardson continued.

She also says instead of giving these folks money that they can potentially use for more drugs, give them food and maybe even ask them if they’re willing to accept some help.

“I did get one guy off the street. I was going into the hell hole, and he was coming out of it, I asked him if he was ready to get help and he told me yes, he did. I brought him breakfast and I got him help. He just got out of detox and out of rehab and he’s getting ready to go into sober living,” Richardson shared.

Jennifer says if you want to help her and her group, she posts daily meet up spots and times on her Facebook page. DOTD says the plan for now is to install the barricade by the end of next month.

