BRPD officer rescues alligator during barricade incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department rescued an alligator Wednesday, July 26.

According to a Facebook post from BRPD Sgt. T.J. Morse rescued the two-and-a-half foot gator during an incident where a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Stevendale Road and refused to leave.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the alligator was safely released to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

