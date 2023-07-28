Facebook
BREC audit uncovered $67K in employee fraud

BREC
BREC(BREC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a routine audit review BREC’s Internal Audit Department uncovered approximately $67,000 in purchase card misuse by one of its employees over a five-year period.

The employee used a BREC-issued purchase card to pay expenses for his personal business, which is related to his job responsibilities at BREC.

“While I am glad that our Internal Audit department was able to catch and stop this gross misappropriation of the tax dollars entrusted to us by the citizens of East Baton Rouge parish, I am equally disappointed and embarrassed that the inappropriate transactions were not caught through the controls that we had in place to prevent this type of thing,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “Upon learning about the misappropriation, we took immediate action. This person is no longer employed by BREC, a police report has been filed, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA) has been notified, and we will fully prosecute the former employee involved in the fraud. We will also issue appropriate discipline to any employees who failed to adequately follow the internal controls that were in place. We will continue to evaluate our processes, including our use and number of purchasing cards, to prevent such misappropriations from reoccurring. We take our responsibilities to the taxpayers of EBR Parish very seriously,” said Wilson.

In a previous external audit, BREC was advised in a management letter comment to assess the number of purchase cards it was using. At the time, BREC responded that it had proper controls in place, but would evaluate the number of cards in use.

No additional findings or comments were included in audits that followed, including regular LLA prescribed Statewide Agreed-Upon testing Procedures for credit cards, nor a contract performance audit performed by the LLA in 2018-2019.

