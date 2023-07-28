Baton Rouge police search for answers in unsolved homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an unsolved homicide.

Police say it happened on July 27, 2020, around 1:15 p.m.

Investigators responded to the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive off of S. Choctaw Drive where they discovered Kevin Hardy, also known as Queasha Hardy, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police along with Hardy’s family ask anyone with information about Hardy’s death to come forward.

If you know anything about the case that can help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

