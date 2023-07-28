Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Another summer heat wave

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More heat, not much relief in sight with high pressure and limited rain chances for the brunt of the 10-day period. Yesterday we tied a record high at 99 and several more days we’ll have record highs will be up for grabs. We’ll be at or near 100 almost every day going forward.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28(WAFB)

Today and Saturday, only a 10% chance of an afternoon shower or storms, otherwise mostly sunny, hot, and dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28(WAFB)

Sunday, there will be a 20% chance in the afternoon, otherwise highs near 100.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28(WAFB)

In the tropics, a wave has a 50% (medium) chance of development, if it forms, it will become tropical storm Emily...no threat to the Gulf.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28(WAFB)

Heat index values will continue to climb over the next several days, and a few heat advisories/warnings may be needed.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28(WAFB)

In the 10-day, expect more of the same. Stay cool.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 28(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
James Ard and Angela Ziegler
LSP: 2 people killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday night

Latest News

WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Thursday, July 27.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, July 27
WAFB's Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Thursday, July 27.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, July 27
WAFB's Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather for Thursday, July 27.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, July 27
Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next...
What We're Tracking Next - July 27