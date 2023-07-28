Another summer heat wave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More heat, not much relief in sight with high pressure and limited rain chances for the brunt of the 10-day period. Yesterday we tied a record high at 99 and several more days we’ll have record highs will be up for grabs. We’ll be at or near 100 almost every day going forward.

Today and Saturday, only a 10% chance of an afternoon shower or storms, otherwise mostly sunny, hot, and dry.

Sunday, there will be a 20% chance in the afternoon, otherwise highs near 100.

In the tropics, a wave has a 50% (medium) chance of development, if it forms, it will become tropical storm Emily...no threat to the Gulf.

Heat index values will continue to climb over the next several days, and a few heat advisories/warnings may be needed.

In the 10-day, expect more of the same. Stay cool.

