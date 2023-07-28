2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Central Wildcats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just four weeks from tonight Sportsline Friday Nite returns for its 34th season.

As for Sportsline Summer Camp, there was no bigger off-season shift than Catholic head coach David Simoneaux leaving the Bears to go back to Central.

If you’ve seen our documentary Close the Gate, you know the blue-collar calling led Simoneaux back to where he once was an assistant, replacing longtime coach Sid Edwards.

Surrounding himself with several similar-minded guys who go back to his first time at the school.

With a quarterback who wears 36 leading the offense and a physical brand of swarming defense you just say, the man who took Catholic Pointe Coupee to the Dome in 2019 sees potential with this program.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.