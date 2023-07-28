Facebook
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Central Wildcats

As for Sportsline Summer Camp, there was no bigger off-season shift than Catholic head coach David Simoneaux leaving the Bears to go back to Central.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just four weeks from tonight Sportsline Friday Nite returns for its 34th season.

If you’ve seen our documentary Close the Gate, you know the blue-collar calling led Simoneaux back to where he once was an assistant, replacing longtime coach Sid Edwards.

Surrounding himself with several similar-minded guys who go back to his first time at the school.

With a quarterback who wears 36 leading the offense and a physical brand of swarming defense you just say, the man who took Catholic Pointe Coupee to the Dome in 2019 sees potential with this program.

