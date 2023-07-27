Facebook
Sign up to attend BRPD’s self-defense class for women

The Equalizer Women's Self-defense Program empowers women to recognize and avoid violent situations.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced it is now accepting applications for its women’s self-defense class.

Click here to register

According to the department, the Equalizer Women’s Self-defense Program empowers women to recognize and avoid violent situations.

The course consists of 4 classes total. You are required to attend all 4 classes on the following dates:

Dates
August 7
August 9
August 14
August 16

Each class is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will be held in BRPD’s training facility located at 9000 Airline Highway. Use the Airline Highway entrance driveway near the Clerk of Court.

Organizers say to dress comfortably. You can also bring a snack or a drink.

The program gives women the tools they need to survive and escape physically violent situations if they are attacked. Women of all ages from 13 years old and up are encouraged to take this course. It’s taught by certified law enforcement officers.

