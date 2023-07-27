Facebook
Report: Charges possible in Carlee Russell disappearance hoax

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell(Family/Talitha Russell)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WAFB) - According to reports, prosecutors from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Bessemer Division office have talked with police about possible charges against Carlee Russell. The 25-year-old Alabama woman recently admitted through her attorney that she lied about being kidnapped after she went missing for two days.

Reports suggest that Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert has said prosecutors are seeking two misdemeanor charges against Russell—falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. Those charges are punishable by up to a year behind bars. When reached for comment Thursday afternoon, Tolbert refused to confirm those charges to WAFB despite his comments to other media outlets.

“We are not confirming anything.  Sorry,” Tolbert responded via email. When asked to elaborate and after being provided with other articles where he is cited, Tolbert doubled down, saying he would not confirm anything.

Any potential charges against Russell would likely come from the Circuit Clerk of Jefferson County Bessemer Division’s office.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Carlee Russell’s whereabouts during the 49 hours she was missing is still a mystery. Authorities also do not know what motivated her to lie to police about her alleged kidnapping.

The investigation into Carlee Russell’s case continues.

