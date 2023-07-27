Record tying or breaking highs 8 out of the next 10 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A record heat wave is about to start for the local area. The First Alert Storm Team forecast has 8 out of the next 10 days tying or setting record high temperatures. We also have 8 consecutive days of highs of 100° or greater beginning Saturday and continuing to the end of our 10-day forecast! The most 100° days in a single year is 7 in 2000 and 2011 for records going back to 1930. This summer we already have recorded 3 instances of highs 100° or hotter.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

This extreme heat wave is the result of high pressure expanding and moving over the local area in the coming days. Humidity levels have been tolerable over the past few days. That trend will also be coming to an end by the weekend. Peak feels like temperatures will be in the dangerous category (108° or >) beginning Saturday. Expect Heat Advisories to be in the forecast beginning as early as Saturday and likely continuing through next week.

Rain would help cool things down, but don’t count on much. Rain coverage across the WAFB viewing area will be 20% or less for the next 9 days. Those lucky enough to see rain will only pick up a tenth to a hundredth of an inch and only a brief break from the excessive heat.

