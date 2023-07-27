Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

National 911 call center operator shortage reaches Louisiana

Folks over at the East Baton Rouge City-Parish 911 call center are experiencing the same call volume, and they say at times it can be challenging.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether helping someone deliver a baby or transferring someone to their local law enforcement agency, 911 call center operators play a vital role in keeping our communities safe, but a recent study shows that there are simply not enough of them.

These 911 operators are first of the first responders and their phones never stop ringing.

“It is a challenge finding the right person to be today’s 911 communicator,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

According to Sheriff Webre, last year alone their call center received more than 230,000 calls.

“It can be a mundane call or maybe most of them all and that’s what we want or you could be a 911 call where you’re saving somebody’s life. So not only recruiting them to be a professional dispatcher. You’re also trying to retain them,” Webre said.

Folks over at the East Baton Rouge City-Parish 911 call center are experiencing the same call volume, and they say at times it can be challenging.

“The 911 center is very busy so you’re constantly on the phone, if you work a 12-hour shift, you might answer 300 phone calls in that amount of time so that is very taxing,” said Brad Harris with East Baton Rouge EMS.

The National Emergency Numbers Association did a nationwide survey on 911 emergency operations. The results of that survey showed workers were overworked, stressed, and experienced major burnout.

To combat the everyday stress of the job Webre and Harris say they are fortunate to offer competitive salaries and hope that making it easier to get on board will help retain workers.

“Anytime that you can hang up the phone and know that you made a difference in somebody’s life. That makes your day.” Harris said.

For more information about how you can become an emergency responder contact the EBR 911 call center at 225-389-5155 or the Ascension Parish call center at 225-621-8300.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27
Record tying or breaking highs 8 out of the next 10 days
A crash caused I-12 West in Livingston Parish near Satsuma Road to shut down Thursday, July 27.
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash
Emergency officials respond to vehicle fire on I-110 North near Convention Street.
LIVE: Amazon truck catches fire, causes closure on I-110 North