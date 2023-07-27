Motorcyclist dies in Livingston Parish crash

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - On July 26, 2023, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 22 near Aston Road in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 47-year-old Anthony McChesney of Gonzales.

The preliminary investigation revealed that McChesney was driving a 2003 Big Dog motorcycle headed west on LA 22. For reasons still investigated, McChesney failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, exited the roadway to the right, and struck an embankment. The impact ejected McChesney from his motorcycle.

Although a DOT approved helmet was located at the scene, it is unknown whether McChesney wore the helmet during the crash. McChesney suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from McChesney and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals, maintaining the speed limit, wearing a seatbelt when riding in a vehicle, and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.