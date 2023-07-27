Man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was wanted for attempted murder turned himself in Wednesday, July 26.
Christopher Coleman, 33, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Investigators believe Coleman is responsible for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Julia Street on July 7.
Officials said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. There is no update on the status of the injuries.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.