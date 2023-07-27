Facebook
Man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in

Christopher Coleman
Christopher Coleman(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was wanted for attempted murder turned himself in Wednesday, July 26.

Christopher Coleman, 33, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators believe Coleman is responsible for a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Julia Street on July 7.

Officials said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital. There is no update on the status of the injuries.

