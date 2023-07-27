LIVE: Amazon truck catches fire, causes closure on I-110 North

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning, causing a portion of the interstate to shut down.

DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was closed because of the fire around 9:30 a.m.

I-110 North is closed at Convention Street (Exit 1B) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 27, 2023

As of 11 a.m., the highway remains closed.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the driver of the Amazon truck is safe. The truck was filled with packages, according to officials.

Once the fire is out and the scene is safe, crews will remove the debris left behind and inspect the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

