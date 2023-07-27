LIVE: Amazon truck catches fire, causes closure on I-110 North
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Amazon truck caught fire Thursday morning, causing a portion of the interstate to shut down.
DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was closed because of the fire around 9:30 a.m.
As of 11 a.m., the highway remains closed.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed the driver of the Amazon truck is safe. The truck was filled with packages, according to officials.
Once the fire is out and the scene is safe, crews will remove the debris left behind and inspect the interstate.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
