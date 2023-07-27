Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/lebron-james

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

A crash caused I-12 West in Livingston Parish near Satsuma Road to shut down Thursday, July 27.
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say
FILE - A saguaro cactus stands against the rising sun Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in the desert...
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
National 911 call center operator shortage reaches Louisiana
National 911 call center operator shortage reaches Louisiana
An Amber Alert in Colorado was canceled.
Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old girl reported safe
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th...
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s SNL protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic