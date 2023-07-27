Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WATCH: Joe Burrow suffers calf injury; carted off field

By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp today.

According to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, who was there, says Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Jeremy says it looked like a lower leg injury.

Head Coach Zac Taylor called it a “calf issue”.

It happened around 4 pm during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Jeremy says it was a non-contact injury and Burrow got up on his own power with a little bit of help.

The leg was wrapped when Burrow was carted off the field and taken to the Bengals locker room.

The second he went down Jeremy says there was an audible gasp from the fans at training camp.

The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith spoke to Ja’Marr Chase.

This is breaking news. We will update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Sportsline Summer Camp rolls on and we’re talking Northeast football.
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Northeast Vikings - Part II
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Derek Carr era begins as Saints training camp opens ahead of season
Northeast Vikings
2023 Sportsline Summer Camp: Northeast Vikings
It’s one of the most anticipated days in football, the beginning of NFL training camp, the...
Carr era begins as Saints open training camp ahead of 2023 season