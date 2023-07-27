Facebook
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a crash that left multiple people injured in Livingston Parish on Thursday morning, July 27.

The crash happened on I-12 East near South Satsuma Road around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, according to officials.

Crash causes closure on I-12 in Livingston Parish
Officials said two helicopters and five ambulances took 13 patients to the hospital after the crash.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, officials confirmed.

The Livingston Police Department is investigating the crash.

The crash temporarily closed the interstate past South Satsuma Road, but it has since re-opened, according to DOTD.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

