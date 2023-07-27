I-110 North shut down due to vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle fire caused a portion of the interstate to shut down Thursday morning.

DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was closed due to the fire just before 9:30 a.m.

I-110 North is closed at Convention Street (Exit 1B) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 27, 2023

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

