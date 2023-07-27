Facebook
I-110 North shut down due to vehicle fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle fire caused a portion of the interstate to shut down Thursday morning.

DOTD announced I-110 North at Convention Street was closed due to the fire just before 9:30 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

