Give your input on a new community center in District 6

(Credit: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in District 6 will have the chance to give their input on a new community center that could be coming to the area.

East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council Member Cleve Dunn, Jr. is hosting the last public District 6 community meeting Thursday, July 27.

It will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Northdale Alternative Magnet High School. The address is 10755 Cletus Drive.

The goal of the meeting is to share input received so far and to collect feedback on where the center should be located.

The community center is envisioned to serve as a gathering space and support for community residents. Some of the services it could provide are senior support, healthcare, emergency shelter, and social services.

