Dog days of summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More heat with no relief now through the weekend with high pressure and mainly dry conditions. Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 98, but no heat advisory since the humidity won’t be too high.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

Friday through the weekend looks mainly dry as well, with a 20% chance of afternoon isolated storms on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

Rain chances don’t go up much higher than that to start next work week, with highs approaching 100, and heat index readings between 105 and 110. We may need a few heat advisories next week due to increasing humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

In the Atlantic, we have a wave with a 40% (medium) chance of tropical development in the next seven days. It doesn’t appear to be a threat to the Gulf at this time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

In the extended, no relief from the heat is in sight with highs near 100 much of the way!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 27 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.