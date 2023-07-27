Facebook
Derek Carr era begins as Saints training camp opens ahead of season

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one of the most anticipated days in football, the beginning of NFL training camp, the Saints hit the field for the first time on Wednesday.

Dennis Allen’s second training camp as the Saints head coach is now underway with a new but veteran quarterback leading the way.

Will Derek Carr be connecting with Michael Thomas? Thomas who was a monster in his first four seasons in the league has only played in a total of 12 games during the last three.

Meanwhile, a Saints superstar from the past has returned as New Orleans and Jimmy Graham have buried the hatchet.

The question is, is this just feel-good nostalgia or can the 36-year-old Graham who didn’t even play in the NFL last season make an impact on the field.

