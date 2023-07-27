CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies searching for man accused of cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Gregory Jackson, 56, is wanted on the charges of cruelty to juveniles and domestic abuse battery.

RELATED: Law enforcement ask for public’s help in identifying domestic violence offenders

Gregory Jackson (Crime Stoppers)

Officials described Jackson as 6′2″ and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Jackson is should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867, submitting a tip anonymously from their website, or downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.