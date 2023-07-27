Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies searching for man accused of cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse

Gregory Jackson
Gregory Jackson(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Gregory Jackson, 56, is wanted on the charges of cruelty to juveniles and domestic abuse battery.

Officials described Jackson as 6′2″ and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Jackson is should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-7867, submitting a tip anonymously from their website, or downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

